Mwase names local squad for AFCON qualifiers

Flames mentor Meck Mwase has named 31 locally based players to go into camp on Monday in readiness for the back to back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Burkina Faso next month.

Mwase has included five new players to his squad but there is no place for Lucky Malata who was part of the team when they played South Sudan and Uganda.

Mlatho Mponela’s Eric Kaonga, Be Forward Wanderers forward Vincent Nyangulu, Civo Service United defender Nickson Mwase, Ntopwa FC midfielder Mphatso Magaleta, Silver Strikers forward Foster Bitoni and Mafco FC defender Paul Ndlovu have been included in the list of players to prepare for the crucial matches.

Below is the full squad list:

GOALKEEPERS

Rabson Chiyenda Nyasa Big Bullets Brighton Munthali Silver Strikers William Thole Be Forward Wanderers Bonage Lweya Kamuzu Barracks

DEFENDERS

Ted Suman Be Forward Wanderers Stanley Sanudi Forward Wanderers Peter Cholopi Be Forward Wanderers Precious Sambani Nyasa Big Bullets Gomezgani Chirwa Nyasa Big Bullets Hadji Wali Silver Strikers Nickson Mwase Civo Lusekero Malema Karonga United Eric Kaonga Mlatho Mponera Nickson Nyasulu Nyasa Big Bullets Paul Ndhlovu Mafco

MIDFIELDERS

Lloyd Njaliwa Moyale Barracks Micium Mhone Blue Eagles Duncan Nyoni Silver Strikers Mike Mkwate Nyasa Big Bullets Chimwemwe Idana Nyasa Big Bullets Rafick Namwera Be Forward Wanderers Peter Banda Nyasa Big Bullets Mphatso Magaleta Ntopwa FC Felix Zulu Be Forward Wanderers Chimango Kayira Nyasa Big Bullets Isaac Kaliati Be Forward Wanderers Chikoti Chirwa Kamuzu Barracks

STRIKERS

Hassan Kajoke Nyasa Big Bullets Patrick Phiri Nyasa Big Bullets Vincent Nyangulu Be Forward Wanderers Foster Bitoni Silver Strikers