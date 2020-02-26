DPP in third march for justice

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters on Wednesday marched in Lilongwe to demand electoral justice.

Today’s protest was the third by the DPP under the theme “Restoration of Democratic Justice”, following the nullification of the May 21 Elections by the Constitutional Court.

During the protests today the DPP supporters were joined by members of the United Democratic Front (UDF), the party which on Monday entered into an alliance with the DPP.

At the beginning of the march, DPP Secretary General Grezeldar Jeffrey urged the supporters to observe peace and order throughout the march as was the case last week in Blantyre and Zomba where the party held its first and second protests respectively.

On their way to Lilongwe City Council offices, the protesters were forced to change their route after the planned route that passes through Lilongwe Old Town was blocked by a group of people.

With the Malawi Defence Force and Malawi Police providing security, the DPP supporters later managed to deliver their petition to the Lilongwe City Council’s Director of Planning and Development Hillary Kamela.

Party member Hetherwick Ntaba read the petition in which the party is demanding electoral justice.

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court nullified the 2019 presidential elections saying the outcome was affected by widespread, systematic and grave irregularities.

The DPP’s Peter Mutharika was declared winner of the presidential elections and is now appealing against the Constitutional Court’s decision.

According to DPP Secretary General Jeffrey, said the party believes Mutharika won the election but justice was twisted.