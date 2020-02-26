Bullets announce fixtures for Energem Bonanza

Nyasa Big Bullets have announced the fixtures for the 2020 Energem International Bonanza.

The tournament has become a regular pre-season fixture for Nyasa Big Bullets.

They will play Chicken Inn from Zimbabwe, UD Songo of Mozambique and rivals Be Forward Wanderers in the three-day tournament slated for this coming Friday.

The hosts will play Chicken Inn to kick-start the bonanza while Wanderers will face UD Songo in the final match of the day.

Bullets will then face UD Songo on the second day of the tournament in the second match while Wanderers will host UD Songo in the early kickoff.

In their final match, the People’s Team will face cross-town rivals Wanderers on Sunday before an early clash between UD Songo and Chicken Inn.

Last week, Energem Petroleum Limited bought naming rights for the tournament for the second year running.

According to Bullets’ chief Administrative officer, the company will be responsible for buying a trophy and medals for the teams, warm up bibs and uniforms for the ball boys.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn has already arrived in the country on while UD Songo will arrive on Thursday.

In the inaugural year, the tournament was won by Mozambican side’s Ferroviaro de Nampula, seconded by Wanderers, with Chicken Inn coming third whilst the hosts finished bottom of the competition.