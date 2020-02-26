Pen-Paper election is ideal for Malawi – Daud Suleman

Information Technology expert Daud Suleman has stressed that the current system of voting is the best for Malawi in the meantime, in the wake of demands for a shift to e-voting.

Following irregularities which surrounded the 2019 tripartite elections, some quarters believe it is high time Malawi adopted technology assisted form of voting. They argue the desired system will tackle electoral deficiencies.

In an interview with a local newspaper, Suleman said the country is crippled when it comes to structures that can support e-voting.

However, the expert did not argue against the system but this is not just the right time. He said other countries are advanced hence manage to vote using technology.

During the elections case, Suleman was a Malawi Congress Party witness and played a paramount role in exposing loopholes in the results management system, during the 2019 elections.

The Constitutional Court nullified the results citing numerous irregularities earlier this month.

The United States of America is among countries which use e-voting. Besides minimizing electoral errors, the system in question allows quick result count.