UDF, DPP form alliance

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have formed an alliance, saying they want to work together to develop Malawi.

DPP Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey announced the union at an event held at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe where President Peter Mutharika and UDF leader Atupele Muluzi were in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Mutharika who is also DPP president said the two parties have similar values because they are both democratic, peaceful and development oriented parties.

He added that the goal is to unite and develop this country.

On his part, Muluzi noted that the two parties worked together from 2014 to 2019 when he was a minister in Mutharika’s government.

He further said that he has set aside his personal ambitions to serve Malawi as part of a comprehensive team.

Muluzi then assured UDF supporters that their voices will be heard through the partnership with the DPP.

Speaking earlier, Jeffrey, the DPP Secretary General said the coalition is evidence that the two parties believe in dialogue and unity.

“What are we doing here is what our supporters want. Malawians have been asking us to form an alliance,” she said.

She further said that the two parties do not want to see youth being used in acts of violence and criminal activities.

“We promise to empower young people by giving them loans so that they can start businesses and become self-independent. We want our youth to be hard workers and responsible citizens,” said Jeffrey.

UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga delivered a statement on behalf of his party in which he said the two parties are working on the possibility of forming a coalition.

Ndanga then accused other politicians of threatening peace and stability in the country.

He said the UDF and DPP believe political violence is a threat to democracy and autocracy.

He said: “Political violence is a symbol of intolerance which we reject in our quest for dialogue and unity.”