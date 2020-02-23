Police deny causing blackout at Parliament

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has denied claims that its officers caused the power outage that hit Parliament on Friday.

MPS National Public Relations Officer Senior Superintendent James Kadadzera denied the claims in a statement on Saturday.

He said Escom faults officers led by the Zone Manager, Mr A Zulu, followed the faulty power line to Parliament and found that a wire had been hung on the power line at around Area 10.

The Escom workers then informed law enforcers at Capital Hill Police Unit and the police were taken to the spot of the fault.

“The wire was removed by Escom faults officers in the presence of the police and power was restored,” he said.

On Friday, power outage hit the National Assembly as Parliamentarians were discussing issues surrounding a Constitutional Amendment Bills that was shot down in the House on Thursday.