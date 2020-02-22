Devotion: Keep on programming your mind

Numbers 13: 31,33 ” But the men who had gone up with him said, “We can’t attack those people; they are stronger than we are.” …. We saw the Nephilim there (the descendants of Anak come from the Nephilim). We seemed like grasshoppers in our own eyes, and we looked the same to them.”

Have you ever listened to speeches of failures? They are defeated million times in their minds before actual defeat. They fail thousand times in their mind. They speak failure even before they start. They see defeat even before the war starts. They programme their minds for failure and as a result whatever they do, they believe will never be a success and hence they get what they expect.

Proverbs 23:7. “For as he thinks in his heart, so is he…”

A person is the reflection of his or her mind. Your success is driven by the mind and that is why you need to have a renewed mind by the Word of Yahweh. Romans 12:2. “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind.”

Your mind is so great that you can do whatever you have conceived in the mind. Genesis 11: 6 ” And the Lord said, Behold, they are one people and they have all one language; and this is only the beginning of what they will do, and now nothing they have imagined they can do will be impossible for them.”

It’s in the mind where creative ideas come from, innovations, success, victories, dominion, and at same time negatives such as suicidal thoughts, adulteries, murders, thefts and so on also come from the mind. Therefore, choose only right and positive thoughts and refuse to accommodate all the negatives. Study and meditate the Word to reprogramme your mind continuously for success.

Phillip 4:8 “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”

Don’to accommodate things that aren’t true, that aren’t honest, that aren’t just, that aren’t pure, that aren’t lovely, that are bad report, that aren’t’t virtuous and that don’t have any praise. These should be completely discarded from the mind so that you can accommodate the good.

Even sin is easy for the wrong minded. Every sin is conceived in the mind before even the actual action. Matthew 5:28 “But I say to you that whoever looks at a woman to lust for her has already committed adultery with her in his heart.”

Prayer

Thank you father for the Word which I use to transform my mind and my life. Every day I am changed into the image which I see in the Word. I refuse negatives and I walk in success. In Jesus name. Amen

Worship with us Blantyre Malawi and other branches

Be born again +265888326247