Chilima storms Lilongwe on Sunday

Vice President Saulos Chilima will hold a UTM party rally at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe on Sunday.

It will be the UTM’s leader’s first rally since the Constitutional Court nullified the 2019 presidential elections and ordered the Malawi Electoral Commission to hold fresh elections.

The court delivered its verdict months after Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera challenged the outcome of the May 21 presidential elections.

According to UTM, at the rally on Sunday Chilima will speak to the nation on the wise utilisation of justice.

The rally comes as reports claim that Chilima’s UTM will join forces with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to form an electoral alliance.

According to the reports, MCP senior members want party president Lazarus Chakwera to be presidential candidate and Chilima his runningmate in the fresh elections.

However, there are also claims that Chilima is open to an alliance with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) where he will be a presidential candidate.

Earlier this month, the UTM leader told journalists that he will only accept alliances which will benefit Malawians and not ones that are aimed at placing certain individuals in power.

