Man found with 106 bags of chamba

A man aged 35 has been arrested in Salima after being found with 61 sack bags and 45 plastic bags of marijuana.

Police in the district have identified the man as Chingeni Kadam’manja.

According to Salima Police spokesperson Jacob Khembo, they arrested Kadam’manja in the early hours of Tuesday while he was transporting the marijuana in a minibus from Dwangwa in Nkhotakota District to Blantyre.

The law enforcers received a tip-off about the suspects’ activities.

The police then mounted a roadblock at Mlamba area on M5 Road, which connects Salima and Balaka.

“We mounted a roadblock and when the vehicle reached the roadblock, the search was done,” Khembo said.

The police later charged Kadam’manja with being found in possession of Indian hemp contravening Section 19(1) of the Dangerous Drug Act.

The suspect was also taken to Salima Second Magistrate’s Court where he was granted bail.

The Indian hemp will be taken to Chitedze Research for certification. Kadam’manja hails from Munjiwa Traditional Authority Machinjiri, Blantyre.

