Govt blasts Mkaka for calling Chakwera president of Malawi

The Malawi Government has condemned Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka for addressing party leader Lazarus Chakwera as President of the Republic of Malawi.

The government is also angry with Mkaka for calling Chakwera’s wife, Mrs. Monica Chakwera, the First Lady.

Mkaka made the remarks on Saturday during a “Thank you rally” at Msundwe in Lilongwe which was broadcast live on Times Television and Radio.

The MCP Secretary General said MCP leader Chakwera is president of the country following the nullification of the May 21 Elections. He also challenged the police to arrest him for the remarks.

In a statement on Sunday night, Minister of Information Mark Botomani noted that the Constitutional Court upheld Professor Peter Mutharika as President of the Republic of Malawi until elections are held as ordered by the court.

“By extension, the judgment means Professor Gertrude Mutharika remains the First Lady of the Republic of Malawi,” said Botomani.

He expressed concern that Mkaka’s remarks – which were not condemned by Chakwera during the rally – are a departure from the rule of law and could lead to violence.

“Malawians are aware that Msundwe, where Mr. Mkaka made the unfortunate remarks, has become a hotspot for violence. As such, the remarks at Msundwe may have been strategically made with the aim of inciting more violence. Government condemns in strongest terms the spirit of violence perpetrated by the MCP,” he said.

Botomani then urged political leaders to exercise statesmanship following the court ruling. He also called on all Malawians to maintain peace and restrain from utterances that can result into violence.

On 3 February, 2020, the Constitutional Court nullified the 2019 Presidential Elections and ordered the Malawi Electoral Commission to conduct fresh elections.

