Two killed by lightning strike in Nsanje

Two people have died after being struck by lightning at Dinde primary school ground in Nsanje district.

Three other people suffered injuries during the incident.

The deceased persons have been identified as Edson Thanki aged 40 and Nota Kenneth aged 39, both of Nthole village T/a Malemia in Nsanje.

The three who were injured are Alick Mwendokufwamba aged 43 and Collins Zakeyo aged 64, both of Chiphwembwe village T/A Malemia in Nsanje and Steven Chakaya aged 41 of Chinami village T/A Chiwalo in Phalombe District.

An eyewitness, Mr. Frank Thanki, brother to one of the victinms Edison Thanki, said the lightning struck his brother and four others when they were watching football while standing under the mango tree.

“My brother and the other four victims met their fate at Dinde primary school ground where they were watching football match and sought shelter under a mango tree when it was raining heavily,” said Frank.

Deputy Spokesperson of Nsanje police station Pilirani Kondwani also confirmed about the death of the two people.

He added that the three who were injured are receiving treatment at Nsanje district hospital.

