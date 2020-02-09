Chimulirenji’s mother dies

Honourable Everton Chimulirenji’s mother has died today at a hospital in India.

According to state broadcaster MBC, Mrs Alefa Julius Chimulirenji, has died at the Artemis Hospital in New Dheli, India.

Vigil is being held at the Chimulirenji residence, near Chikapa Court, in Likumbo Village, Traditional Authority Njolomole’s area in Ntcheu.

Everton Chimulirenji was for the past eight months Vice President of the Republic of Malawi. He was removed from the role after the Constitutional Court nullified the May 21 elections.

