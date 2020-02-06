Residents loot Burundians’ shops in Lilongwe

There was a fracas at Area 24 market in Lilongwe on Wednesday where residents looted shops belonging to Burundian nationals.

Motorcycle taxi operators were leading people who were demolishing shops belonging to Burundians around the market.

Police officers who arrived fired teargas at the mob to disperse the people.

“People here were looting shops belonging to Burundians and they are saying they will not stop,” one resident said.

Over the past week, residents led by motorcycle operators in various townships of Lilongwe have been attacking Burundian nationals after claims emerged that foreign nationals were involved in the killing of people whose bodies were found buried at a house in Biwi Township.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that three bodies were exhumed at the house which is owned by a Malawian. According to the law enforcers, they have arrested a Malawian guard at the house and they are still investigating the matter.

On Wednesday, Vice President Saulos Chilima condemned the attacks on foreign nationals saying they have no place in peaceful society.

