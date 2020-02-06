Sheriffs impound five Mzuzu Council vehicles

Sheriffs in Mzuzu on Wednesday impounded five vehicles belonging to Mzuzu City Council over the council’s failure to pay several people money totaling K110 million.

The five vehicles have been parked at the Mzuzu High Court premises and if the city council fails to settle the debts, then the sheriffs will move forward to sale the vehicles through Auction sale.

The impounded vehicles include two refuse vehicles.

Mzuzu City Council spokesperson McDonald Gondwe said the council is aware that the vehicles have been confiscated.

He expressed concern that the sheriffs’ actions will affect the council’s capacity to manage waste.

In a related, the Mzuzu council is being accused of failing to account for about K91 million which was meant for Constituency Development Fund.

