National Youth Council of Malawi urges youth to get tested for cancer

As the world commemorated world cancer day on Tuesday, the National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCM) urged youth to be in forefront in getting tested for various types of cancers in order to get early treatment if they have the disease.

The day, February 4, is set apart in order to raise awareness of cancer as well as to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.

The youth council said as a country, Malawi is promoting early detection as one way of fighting cancer and youth must also take action.

“Young people can also take part by getting tested for the Breast, Cervical and Prostate cancer. Early detection saves lives,” said the youth Council.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, because every year, almost 9.6 million of people die from cancer, whereas 17 people die every minute from cancer.

However, WHO said that approximately, 3.7 million lives can be saved each year by implementing resource appropriate strategies for prevention, early detection and treatment because one third of common cancers are preventable.

