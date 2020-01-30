UTM ready for alliance with other opposition parties – Chilima

UTM leader Saulos Chilima says the party is ready to enter into an alliance with other opposition parties in the event that the Constitutional Court orders that fresh elections should be held.

Chilima was speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe aimed at encouraging UTM supporters and other Malawians to accept the presidential case ruling which will be delivered on Monday.

He said the party is always ready to work with others but warned that the motivation for the alliance should focus on benefiting all Malawians and not only a few people.

Chilima, however, noted that it is difficult to say with certainty if this is the path the party will take since the ruling of the Constitutional Court case is yet to be delivered.

During the press conference, he assured UTM members that the party has a future and will always be there whether it enters into an alliance or not.

He also urged them to behave with civility after the court ruling saying there should be no violence and life and should go on.

“To my fellow members of UTM, we should be peaceful. There is no reason to fight or argued, Life will have to go on whichever way,” said Chilima.

On filling an appeal at the Supreme Court after the Constitutional Court ruling, Chilima said the party can decide not to appeal saying the economy of Malawi has to move and the party would like to contribute to that process.

In the elections case, Chilima and Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera want the court to rule that there should be fresh elections as they argue that the May 21 presidential elections were affected by irregularities.

Malawi Electoral Commission and President Peter Mutharika are respondents in the case.

