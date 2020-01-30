Police officers pray for peace

As the country awaits the court’s judgment in the presidential election case, Police in Mulanje on Monday held prayers asking for God’s protection peace and unity.

During the sermon, the Station Officer, Senior Superintendent Gladson Chipumphula, read the word on 2 Chronicles 20:1-7, 10-12 & 15 and Acts 4:13.

“It is important that security personnel should seek God’s guidance in order to provide the required security before, during and after the judgment,” he said.

Chipumphula further said that without God, police officers cannot do anything because it is only God who is the real protector.

“Therefore we should always seek God if we are to provide the necessary security during the coming court case aftermath. If we go out alone, we will fail. The police work needs God most,” he said.

During the prayers, the station also bid farewell to Senior Superintendent Isaiah Mlowoka, the out-going Station Officer, who has been redeployed to Karonga Police Station on a similar position.

In his remarks, Mlowoka urged the officers to continue working hard, saying people in the district rely on them for security. He said he would remember Mulanje for the bloodsucking issue that occurred between 2017 and 2018.

“When I came here, there was the infamous bloodsucking saga which made our work tough. But I thank you all for jointly working together until it was diffused,” Mlowoka said.

Mlowoka, who came to Mulanje in June 2017, asked the officers to support the new Station Officer the way they supported him.

