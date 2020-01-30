K1 million draughts league introduced in Southern Region

The Southern Region Draughts Chapter in collaboration with the Association of Draughts in Malawi (ADMA) has introduced a league worth K1 million dubbed as Southern Region Draughts League (SRDL).

This was revealed recently in Blantyre where ADMA had a press briefing at Sports council offices.

General Secretary for ADMA Suzgo Nkhoma said so far the Southern Region has registered more teams than the other two regions.

”The Association gave mandate to regional chapters to go flat out and register as many clubs as possible. Out of the three regions, Southern Region has been the best so far as it has registered more clubs than other regions. The Association is glad to report to the general public that the contributions are now to a tune of 1 million,” said Nkhoma.

John Gawani, Lawson Msosa, Elick Matache, Stephen Masamba, Ackson Mkandawire and Suzgo Alpha Nkhoma, are among people who contributed to raise K1 million.

The winning team will walk away with K250,000 while the runners up will get K100,000. Bronze medalists will cart home K55 000 and the fourth position will be given K25,000.

Last year, five Malawi draught senior national team athletes participated in the World Draught Tournament Bulgaria.

