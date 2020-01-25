Mutharika condemns attempts to bribe judges

President Peter Mutharika has condemned attempts to bribe the five judges presiding over the presidential elections case.

In a statement signed by Samuel Tembenu who is one of the president’s lawyers, Mutharika says he has closely followed recent events in connection to the efforts to bribe the judges and is dismayed by the said attempts.

“[Mutharika] condemns any alleged efforts or attempts by any of the parties to influence the judges in discharging their judicial responsibilities,” reads part of the statements.

It adds that judges should be allowed to decide cases based on the facts presented before the court and without any pressure, inducements or extraneous factors.

“Our client maintains his faith in the independence and integrity of the Judiciary and calls upon all Malawians to refrain from any actions that would compromise the independence and integrity of the Judiciary,” the statement says.

Mutharika’s remarks come days after FDH Bank boss was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection to efforts to bribe the five judges.

Mpinganjira was expected to appear in court on Thursday but he was controversially released from Blantyre Police on Wednesday night after Zomba Magistrate Ben Chitsakamile issued an order quashing the arrest warrant which the ACB obtained from another court.

Mutharika is first respondent in the election case in which Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the outcome of the 2019 presidential elections.

