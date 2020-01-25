Chombo names U20 squad for Zimbabwe game

Malawi Under 20 Women’s National team coach Maggie Chombo Sadik has named a 20 member squad that will leave the country on Sunday for Zimbabwe via Zambia, ahead of next Saturday’s 2020 FIFA U20 Women’s Women Cup qualifier second leg match in Bulawayo.

However, Chombo will not travel with the team after she got injured in training on Friday and assistant coach Kondwani Mwalweni will take charge of the team.

The team will play a friendly match against Zambia on Tuesday before proceeding to Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Malawi and Zimbabwe drew 1-1 in the first leg at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre last Saturday.

Below is the travelling squad

GOALKEEPERS

Ruth Mhango Sarah Tchunguwe

DEFENDERS

Tionge Phiri Chikondi Duwe Benadetta Mkandawire Muva Moyo Justina Jumbo Jessie Josefe Vitumbiko Mkandawire

MIDFIEDERS

Gladys Banda Zainab Kapanda ( Cpt) Melicy Lickson Memory Kulemeka Grace Yotamu Ireen Khumalo Tendai Sani Chimwemwe Bonongwe

STRIKERS

Yamikani Mhango Chisomo Banda Eltech Phiri

