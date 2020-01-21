Hyena kills man in Kasungu

People at Njanje village in Kasungu are living in fear due to hyenas which killed a man from the village on Thursday.

Kasungu Police Station Public Relations officer Harry Namwaza identified the deceased as Sapulayi Banda.

Namwaza said Banda went to Chisazima trading centre to buy groceries on Thursday last week and he never came back.

Upon noticing that one of the villagers was missing, members mobilised themselves and started looking for him.

“On Sunday, around 10AM, his clothes were found in Mchezi Mountain and as the search continued, fresh human bones, intestines and one foot was also found,” said Namwaza.

It is believed that Banda was killed by hyenas which have been terrorising the area.

The villagers are worried because the hyenas keep moving around especially during night time.

The victim Banda hailed from Njanje village, traditional authority Chitanthamapiri in Kasungu district.

