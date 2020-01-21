England based wonderkid snubs Flames

England-based Malawian soccer starlet Henri Kumwenda has refused to play for Malawi National Football Team, the Flames.

This follows Football Association of Malawi’s efforts to have him in the team.

Kumwenda who is enjoying great form at Leeds United Youth, has made it clear that his heart is at his club for now.

“At the moment, I am not thinking about playing for the Malawi national team. I am concentrating on playing for Leeds United, which I have been playing for since I was a kid,” said Kumwenda in an interview with a local newspaper.

The 18-year-old striker is reported to have attracted interest from English Premier League giants, Liverpool. However his response is not in any way different, as he insists that he wants to remain at Leeds and develop to his desired heights.

In a separate interview, FAM president Walter Nyamilandu said they will continue pursuing the player. Nyamilandu believes there is still a chance for the lad to feature for the Flames because he has not said he cannot play for the team in his response.

Some quarters believe the pathetic standards of local football leaves a lot to be desired, hence it is hard to attract a player who is exposed to high level football. They believe it would be the other way round if Malawi national team was a force to be reckoned with in either continental or global football

Advertisements

Advertisements