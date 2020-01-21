Kafwafwa appointed as Flames Team Manager

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed former Flames defender Clement Kafwafwa as Team Manager of the Malawi National Team.

Kafwafwa replaces James Sangala, who is FAM’s Youth Football Development Officer.

Confirming the appointment, FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda said the move is part of the Association’s strategic restructuring process and it will enable Sangala to concentrate more on enhancing FAM’s Youth Development prorammes.

“The first FAM Executive Committee meeting noted that when Sangala was doubling as Youth Development Officer and Flames team manager, there was a gap in the coordination of Youth Development programmes due to the busy Flames schedules.

“FAM is running (and is set to introduce more) Youth development programs and Sangala’s full time presence will be vital in efficiently executing these prgrammes”, he said.

Kafwafwa returns to the position he once served under Coach Ernest Mtawali between July 2015 and July 2016.

