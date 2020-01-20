Mutharika meets Prince Harry, participates in debate

President Peter Mutharika on Monday met Prince Harry in the United Kingdom and participated in a debate focusing on trade and investment, future African growth sectors, clean energy and climate.

In a Facebook post after meeting Prince Harry, Mutharika described the Queen’s grandson as one of Malawi’s friends with whom he shares common interests in education, empowerment of youth and wildlife conservation.

“Our meeting centred on how we can promote these sectors for the benefit of our people in Malawi,” said Mutharika

The Malawi leader is in the UK for the UK-Africa which was opened by Prime Minister Honourable Boris Johnson on Monday.

After meeting Prince Harry, Mutharika also participated in a debate.

Other leaders who participated in the debate are President of Rwanda Paul Kagame; Guinean president Alpha Konde and Rt Hon. Elizabeth Truss, UK Secretary of State for International Trade who is also the Minister for Women and Equalities.

The debate was chaired by British Member of Parliament Helen Grant and centred on topics such as need for increased investments in agriculture, secure and sustainable infrastructure and finance which can feed Africa’s demand for sustainable growth.

During the debate, Mutharika argued that Africa has to move quickly and be ready for further trade with UK.

He also claimed that in Malawi is on a steady path in this aspect.

He said: “We are mobilizing our youth, equipping them with skills and cleaning our business and investment environment to make it competitive.”

Advertisements

Advertisements