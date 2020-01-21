Post Buses withdrawn from Malawi roads

The Malawi Post Corporation (MPC) has announced the withdrawal of its buses from Malawi roads.

In press statement released on Monday, MPC management has disclosed that they are on four day break in transport service in the country following accidents that have been involving their buses.

“Following the accident that happened on the 19th January, Management of Malawi Post Corporation has decided to take the Post Buses off the road from the 20th to 24th of January” reads part of the statement.

The corporation is expected to have an Independent assessor to re-run the buses’ road fitness test and Re-assess the drivers’ fitness and skills.

MPC was established as a Statutory Corporation in June 2000 under the Communications Act Number 41 of 1998.

Regulated by Malawi Regulatory Authority (MACRA), MPC is mandated to provide postal and financial services and any other services incidental to transmission of postal articles. .

In 2019, MPC joined Malawi’s transport sector as part of extending its services to citizens of this country.

