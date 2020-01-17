Village Head arrested for raping girl aged 11

Police in Nkhotakota have arrested Group Village Headman (GVH) Chioza of the district for raping a girl aged 11.

Chief Chioza whose real name is Mussa Sabiti and is aged 48 raped the girl on Tuesday.

Sub Inspector Williams Kaponda of Nkhotakota Police told Malawi24 that on January 14 the chief gave the girl K150 and took her to an abandoned house.

While there, he raped the girl and threatened her not to reveal to anyone.

“Days later, elders upon noticing the girl’s difficulties in walking, questioned her on the cause of the problem. The victim recounted her ordeal and she reported the issue to Benga Police Unit and the suspect was immediately arrested and charged with defilement,” said Kaponda.

The suspect hails from Chioza village in the area of Senior Chief Mwadzama in Nkhotakota.

