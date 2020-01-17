Mutharika says he is ready for peace talks

…calls on Malawians to stop demonstrations

President Peter Mutharika says he is ready to meet opposition leaders for peace talks that could end the current political crisis.

Speaking at Kamuzu International Airport before leaving for the United Kingdom (UK) today, Mutharika said he can talk with the opposition to ensure that there are no chaos in the country.

The Malawi leader also called on Malawi protesters to stop demonstrating and concentrate on the development of Malawi.

“I think the point has been made. We have all heard their voice. It is now time to join hands and stop destroying our nation,” he said.

On Thursday, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition led thousands of Malawians in protest following attempts by yet to be named persons to bribe judges who are presiding over the elections case.

In the UK, Mutharika will attend the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit in London which will be held on Monday.

Hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Summit will bring together UK and African business representatives, African leaders and delegations from across Africa, international institutions and young entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the airport, Mutharika said he will also meet various companies and will deliver a lecture at University of London on Wednesday.

“I will be giving a keynote address trying to outline Malawi; possibilities of Malawi; challenges and opportunities that companies can find in Malawi. So it is an important meeting for Malawi,” he said.

Speaking about the summit, UK’s International Development Secretary Alok Sharma who earlier visited some countries on the African continent ahead of the Summit said:

“Africa has eight of the 15 fastest growing economies in the world but currently receives less than 4% of foreign direct investment. There are fantastic opportunities for UK businesses to work alongside, invest in and partner with African nations.

“At the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on January 20, we will bring together UK and African businesses, African leaders, international institutions and young entrepreneurs to drive the investment Africa needs to flourish.”

