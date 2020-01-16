Rumphi man arrested for killing brother

A 24-year-old-man in Rumphi is in police custody for killing his elder brother.

According to Rumphi Police Station Publicist Inspector Henry Mnjere, the suspect Wisdom Mweso killed his brother Samson Mweso on January 14, 2020 at Mhuju area in the district.

On the material day, Samson Mweso and his younger brother (the suspect) Wisdom Mweso went to Mhuju market for beer drinking.

The two brothers spent the whole day drinking beer and decided to return home in late hours.

However, on their way home disagreements erupted between them and they started fighting until Samson was left unconscious.

Samson’s wife heard some noise near her house and went out to check what was happening.

She found her husband lying down whilst unconscious and immediately called her father-in-law, Wyson Mweso, who took Samson to Mhuju Health Centre.

Samson was pronounced dead upon arrival at the said health center.

Later, the matter was reported to Rumphi police who rushed to the scene, and arrested the suspect with the help of community policing members.

The late Samson’s body was taken to Rumphi Hospital where postmortem confirmed that his death was due to head injuries.

According to police, the suspect will appear before court soon to answer murder charge.

Meanwhile, Police are advising members of the public in the district to refrain from fighting whenever disagreements arise.

The suspect, Wisdom comes from Magaula Village, Traditional Authority Mwahenga in Rumphi.

