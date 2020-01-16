Veep Chimulirenji visits Ntcheu family

Vice president Everton Chimulirenji on Wednesday visited the family that has lost six members in suspected food poisoning in Ntcheu.

The Malawi Vice President who is also Minister of Disaster and Management Affairs showed great concern over the tragedy.

“To lose six people of the same family is a great loss,” said Chimulirenji.

Meanwhile, the government has assisted the bereaved families with K900,000 for coffins and ten bags of maize to use during burial ceremony.

Chimulirenji also visited four members of the family who are still receiving treatment in hospital.

Representative of the family, Jackson Siyasiya, said the incident has left them with a lot of unanswered questions as they do not know what exactly happened to claim all those lives at the same time.

According to Ntcheu police publicist Sub inspector Hastings Chigalu, the tragedy occurred at Muso 2 village, Traditional Authority Ganya in the district and involved ten people.

He said some of the family members reportedly started vomiting heavily on Monday, January 13, at around 7PM and were taken to Kandeu Health Centre for treatment.

They were later referred to Ntcheu District Hospital for further medical attention.

Unfortunately, four members – the father Mike Jamali aged 40, the twins aged 10 years and a 14-year-old boy – died while receiving treatment on Tuesday January 14 at around 8AM.

Later on Wednesday, a three-year-old girl and Jamali’s wife Ida Samuel aged 40 also died.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to establish the source of the suspected poisoning and possibly, bring to book the culprits.

