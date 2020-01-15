Six family members die of suspected food poisoning in Ntcheu

Six family members, including a couple and their twins, have died due to suspected food poisoning in Ntcheu District.

According to Ntcheu police publicist Sub inspector Hastings Chigalu, the tragedy occurred at Muso 2 village, Traditional Authority Ganya in the district and involved ten people.

Sub Inspector Chigalu said some family members reportedly started vomiting heavily on Monday, January 13, at around 7PM and were taken to Kandeu Health Centre for treatment.

They were later referred to Ntcheu District Hospital for further medical attention.

Unfortunately, four members – the father Mike Jamali aged 40, the twins aged 10 years and a 14-year-old boy – died while receiving treatment on Tuesday January 14 at around 8AM.

Later on Wednesday, a three-year-old girl and Jamali’s wife Ida Samuel aged 40 also died.

According to Chigalu, four other members are still receiving treatment at the district’s hospital and one of them is a two-year-old girl who is in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, police say investigations are underway to establish the source of the suspected poisoning and possibly, bring to book the culprits.

The six bodies are still at Ntcheu District Hospital Morque waiting for postmortem.

Advertisements

Advertisements