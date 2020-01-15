PP hits out at ACB boss

Barely a day after Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Reyneck Matemba held a press briefing to shed more light on the attempts to bribe Constitutional Court Judges, People’s Party has condemned the ACB boss for dragging former President Joyce Banda into the issue.

PP has issued a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Ackson Kalaile Banda, following the remarks made by Matemba during a press briefing that he was appointed as Deputy Director General of the bureau by Banda and later promoted to Director General by President Peter Mutharika.

“As People’s Party again we feel aggrieved by Mr Matemba’s assertions because for him to be the ACB Director General he was appointed by Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and approved by Parliament. The former Head of State only appointed Matemba as Deputy Director but not as the Director General, so it is irrelevant for him to drag Dr. Joyce Banda in this issue,” said Kalaile.

The People’s Party then advised Matemba to work as a professional and avoid using Banda as a scapegoat “in justifying his questionable actions.”

Meanwhile, there have been a lot of critics and ridicule from various quarters against the ACB Director General for his reluctance to disclose the names of the suspects involved in the alleged attempt to bribe the Constitutional Court Judges presiding over the presidential elections case.

