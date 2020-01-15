HRDC demands ACB to reveal suspects’ names

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says it will hold demonstrations tomorrow to demand Anti-corruption Bureau Director General Reyneck Matemba to reveal the names of the people who wanted to bribe Constitutional Court judges.

National Chairperson for the grouping Timothy Mtambo said this at a press briefing in Lilongwe.

Mtambo said that they will present their petition to the ACB Director asking him to reveal the names.

He added that if Matemba fails to mention the names of the people who were trying to bribe the judges, the grouping will push for his resignation.

“We are assuring Malawians that tomorrow’s demonstrations will be peaceful, we are not going to tolerate any form of violence. We therefore urge our police officers to protect Malawians who are going to demonstrate tomorrow,” he explained.

Mtambo went on to say that the grouping is aware of the laws since the ACB was trying to hide the names in the name of the law.

He also expressed concern that the bureau’s investigations are taking longer than expected.

On the issue of Msundwe rape saga, Mtambo said they will not rest until the police who are involved in the rape of women at Msundwe are arrested.

HRDC is a grouping that has been leading demonstrations against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah.

