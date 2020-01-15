Chilembwe was hardworking, had integrity – Chimulirenji  

Vice President, Everton Herbert Chimulirenji, on Wednesday urged people in the country to emulate Reverend John Chilembwe who was hardworking and had integrity.

Chimulirenji made the remarks at Providence Industrial Mission in Chiradzulu where a Memorial Service of Worship for Chilembwe was held under the theme: Blessed are the peacemakers.

Chilembwe is celebrated as the earliest freedom fighter who led an uprising against white colonial masters in 1915.

“He had integrity that is why he saw no sense in Malawians participating in wars that did not matter to them instead of working in their fields.

“To me, every day, I see another John Chilembwe in President Mutharika because he is continuing his vision,” said Chimulirenji.

He added that Chilembwe’s wife, Aida, also showed her character to advance women empowerment.

In his sermon, Reverend Wilson Mitambo, who is president of African Baptist Assembly condemned violence and urged Malawians to stop following leaders who incite violence.

“We must be peace makers especially as we await a court ruling in the elections case. Blessed are peacemakers because they will be called children of God,” he said.

On his part, Member of Parliament for Chiradzulu Central Constituency MacTimes Malowa hailed the President Peter Mutharika administration for constructing the Aida Chilembwe Community Technical College.

According to Friends of John Chilembwe chairperson Joseph Mwanamvekha, Mutharika donated K2 million towards the function while the group raised K13.6 million.

