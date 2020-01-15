Coffee shop closed for selling drugs to teens

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism has closed Beirut Coffee Shop in Lilongwe for operating without a Trade Tourism Licence and for selling Shisha, an addictive inhalable drug, to teenagers.

According to the Ministry, the state of the shop’s furniture and toilets is below the required standards and there is also poor hygiene at the shop.

Minister of Trade Salim Bagus said the shop had failed to comply with minimum standards in accordance with Tourism and Hotel Act, Cap 50:01 of the laws of Malawi hence the closure which has come with a fine of MK100,000.

“The premises shall remain closed for a week up until tourism and hotels board re-opens it after the owner of the shop renovates the infrastructure to meet at least the minimum standard, and pay fine of K100, 000 for the offence,” explained the Minister.

Manager for Beirut Coffee Shop, Youssef Nassaur has since promised to apply for the required Trade Tourism license and renovate the shop to reach the minimum standards in accordance with Trade Tourism Act.

Advertisements

Advertisements