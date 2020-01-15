Waheeda Bagus dies from gunshot wounds

Twenty-five-year-old Waheeda Bagus, who was shot by her husband in December last year, has died.

According to multiple reports reaching Malawi24, Bagus, a niece to Trade, Industry and Tourism Minister Salim Bagus, succumbed to gunshot wounds on Tuesday at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

It has been revealed that the late Bagus’ conditions became worse and there was a need to raise K40 million for specialised treatment in India.

Bagus was shot by her husband Mark William Phiri on 15th December last year on suspicion that she was having extramarital affairs.

When the incident took place, Phiri attempted an escape but eventually handed himself over to Malawi Police where he was charged with attempted murder.

Bagus hailed from Sekani Village, Traditional Authority Ngabu in Chikwawa.

Meanwhile, Lingadzi Police Public Relations Officer Salomy Chibwana Zgambo has revealed that the suspect will now answer murder charges.

In a statement released hours after Bagus’ death, Zgambo said Phiri attempted to bribe the Police Officers on duty who were left with no choice but to force him into the custody.

“It is also likely that the husband, 36-year-old Mark William Phiri will answer murder charges,” reads part of the Police statement.

It has also been revealed that when Phiri was at the Police Station, he produced a piston but the officers had to scare him off by shooting in the air before apprehending him.

Phiri hails from Msulilongwe Village in Lilongwe.

