Kabwila denies intimidating judges

…. Bail ruling set for Tuesday

UTM member Jessie Kabwila has denied threatening Constitutional Court judges presiding over the presidential elections case.

Kabwila appeared at Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court today where she was charged with proposing violence at an assembly and uttering words to prejudice of the Constitutional Court. Kabwila denied the charges.

State Prosecutor Cecilia Zangazanga said the state was ready for trial and already had one witness in the court. But the court adjourned the hearing to a later date.

On Kabwila’s bail application, Zangazanga said the politician should not be released on bail since she is facing felony charges, she poses a threat to the nation and her continued stay in custody is for her own protection.

But Kabwila’s lawyer Khwima Mchizi asked for her release saying the state failed to explain its statements.

Meanwhile, the court is expected to make a ruling on the bail application tomorrow.

Kabwila was arrested on Saturday night. Police said she threatened to deal with judges in the presidential elections case also proposed violence against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah, who is accused of mismanaging the May 21 elections.

Kabwila is accused of making the remarks during demonstrations in Lilongwe on Thursday.

