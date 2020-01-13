ACB investigates efforts to bribe judges

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is investigating claims that there are attempts to bribe the Constitutional Court Judges presiding over the presidential elections case.

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda asked the bureau to investigate claims by the judges that they were offered bribes.

ACB boss Reyneck Matemba has confirmed receiving the complaint saying the bureau is treating the issue with urgency and knows the names of the people involved.

“We cannot, however, disclose any further details of this complaint,” said Matemba.

He added that the bureau has also received written complaints from other sources on the same issue.

The five-judge panel of the Constitutional Court is expected to deliver its ruling in the 2019 presidential elections case in the coming weeks.

In the case, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party’s Saulos Chilima want the court to rule that fresh elections be conducted saying the May 21 Elections were affected by irregularities. President Peter Mutharika was elected winner in the 2019 polls

Advertisements

Advertisements