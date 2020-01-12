Mzimba DADO, wife and aunt killed in road accident

District Agricultural Development Officer (DADO) for Mzimba, his wife and his aunt died on Saturday in a road accident.

According to Police in Karonga, the DADO, Palichi Munyenyembe and his aunt Sophie Munyenyembe died on the spot while Palichi’s wife Patience Munyenyembe aged 44 died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Five other people sustained various degrees of injuries during the car crash.

Police spokesperson for Karonga, Enock Livason confirmed of the accident saying the three were in a Land Cruiser registration MG 610 AJ Toyota travelling from Karonga boma going to Chilumba direction.

The vehicle was being driven by Lenos Kambuwa and had seven passengers on board.

Livason said when the driver reached at Karonga St Marys girls secondary school junction at Mwenilondo, he wanted to overtake a minibus registration KA 8152, and in the process the minibus suddenly turned to the right hence the driver of the land cruiser lost control of the vehicle and it overturned three times killing Palichi and his aunt people in the process.

Patience and another person suffered serious injuries and were taken to Karonga District Hospital where Patience died while receiving treatment.

Palichi and Sophie Munyenyembe hailed from Mahowe village T/A Nthalire in Chitipa district.

