Kuwali seals Mozambique move

Blue Eagles forward Schumacher Kuwali has secured a one-year deal with a Mozambican top tier side, Malawi24 can reveal.

The prolific forward, who once played for Ferraviaro De Nampula for a couple of seasons, will travel to Mozambique on Monday where he will join UD Songo.

The news was confirmed by Blue Eagles on the club’s official Facebook page on Sunday.

“Prolific forward Schumacher Kuwali leaves the country for Mozambique tomorrow where he is set to start a new lease of life with UD Songo, having previously played a couple of seasons at Ferraviaro De Nampula,” reads part of the statement.

According to the Area 30-based side, Kuwali’s one-year deal has an option for a further extension.

And reacting to the news, Kuwali said he was very excited with the move and advised his fellow Eagles players to excise patience.

“Always be patient, there is always time for everything,” he was quoted.

The forward helped his side to win the 2019 Fisd Challenge Cup and Bingu Ikhome. He was also very instrumental in helping his team to finish third in the just ended 2019 TNM Super League season.

