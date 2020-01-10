Thyolo police interact with sex workers

Police in Thyolo on Thursday had an interface meeting with sex workers and resthouse owners in the district.

The meeting was held at Tione Motel within Thyolo Boma and was aimed at building a strong relationship between the sex workers and resthouse owners.

During the meeting, several issues were tackled and opening the floor was the assistant superintendent for Thyolo police, Dan Sangwa who reminded sex workers of their personal security.

“Some visitors they serve can be a threat to them, so they need to be extra careful when hosting them. And if they sense something fishy from them, they should not hesitate to inform the police,” said Sangwa.

He also reminded sex workers to meet Pakachere officials to make sure that their bodies are well checked in terms of health problems.

On his part, child protection officer for Thyolo police, sub-inspector George Sinalo took the opportunity to warn some of the sex workers who lock their children in the house and go to their job.

Sinalo advised them to take the children to places where they can be raised properly other than locking them inside the house for this is abusing children’s rights.

Bar owners were also reminded of the time of closing as police said there is no bar which operates 24 hours in Thyolo.

