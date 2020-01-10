Eight ambassadors present letters of credence to Mutharika

Eight Ambassadors on Thursday presented their letters of credence to President Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The Envoys that presented their letters are ambassadors from Finland, Georgia, Republic of Canada, Iceland, and Federal Republic of Australia, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, State of Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco.

Speaking after receiving the letters, Mutharika said this is an opportunity for Malawi to grow bilateral and multilateral relations as it opens doors for Malawians to cooperate with other countries in various areas.

On his part, Ambassador from Kingdom of Morocco, Youssef Amrani, said Malawi has shown how passionate it is in cooperating with other countries.

He said Morocco is committed to work together with Malawi and there should be cooperation between the countries to build a strong democracy.

On the other hand, Ambassador from Ethiopia, Meles Alem Tekea, said they will focus on the transport sector especially air transport since Malawi also uses the Ethiopian Airlines.

“We will also improve tourism and other developments in the country as tourists and other development partners including Malawians use the Ethiopian airlines to come in and out of this country,” he explained

Other envoys showed interest in partnering with Malawi in improving sectors such as trade, energy, agriculture, imports and exports markets and private sector relations.

In his remarks, Minister of foreign affairs and International Cooperation Francis Kasaila said the cooperation with countries will help in the growth of the country since each ambassador has special expertise that they want to share with Malawi.

He went on to say that government wants to focus on trade and investments and the envoys have shown interest in that sector which will develop the country.

Kasaila further said they will make sure to maintain and strengthen the bilateral ties that Malawi has with the other countries.

This is a third cohort of Ambassadors to present their letters of credence after Japan, Russian Federation, Republic of Philippines, Islamic Republic of Iran and Kingdom of Thailand did the same on Tuesday and Zimbabwe presented in November last year.

