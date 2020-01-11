Devotion: Stay with the right brethren

John 18:1-3 “When Jesus had spoken these words, he went out with his disciples over the brook Kidron, where there was a garden, into which he and his disciples entered. Now Judas, who betrayed him, also knew the place, for Jesus often met there with his disciples. Judas then, having taken a detachment of soldiers and officers from the chief priests and the Pharisees, came there with lanterns, torches, and weapons.”

The scripture above talks about Judas who choose to leave the right brethren when they were going for prayers in the garden and instead chose to side with the Pharisees and soldiers who were not people of prayer. The error that he made was that he detached himself from the fellow believers and thought he could sustain himself. I remember I heard someone who had some issues with some brethren in their congregation and then decided not to attend any church service and instead they would follow some prayers on TV. That was childish and dangerous. You need not forsake gathering with brethren especially fellow born again.

If you move from one location to another, liaise with your pastor and find the suitable group in the new place and attach yourself to them. When you gather with fellow believers you strengthen each other, you exhort each other. Hebrew 10:25 “Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.”

At different locations and at different stages in Christian walk, God will connect you to certain brothers and sisters for your success and advancement. Don’t detach yourself from them to join another group. There was a man called Barnabas whom God connected to Paul. Barnabas had stayed in faith for longer time than Paul. He might have thought he was more mature than Paul. He opposed Apostle Paul at some point and they separated. Before separation, we hear a lot about Barnabas because he was with the right person God had assigned him to walk with. When he separated from Paul, we hardly hear anything about him. Act 15:39-40 “Then the contention grew so sharp that they separated from each other. Barnabas took Mark with him, and sailed away to Cyprus, but Paul chose Silas, and went out, being commended by the brothers to the grace of the Lord.”

Find right brethren. Stay with them and be a success in your Christian walk.

Confession

I will gather with the right brethren for my success in my Christian walk. I will never walk away from the right team. In Jesus Name. Amen.

