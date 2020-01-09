Protesters march in Lilongwe

Demonstrations are underway in Lilongwe where Malawians are protesting against the rape of women in Msundwe.

People have turned out in large numbers to join the protests organized by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

Addressing the demonstrators in the morning, HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo said they want Malawi Police Service to arrest Police officers who are accused of raping 17 women and girls at Msundwe trading centre in Lilongwe.

Mtambo advised the demonstrators to be peaceful as they are marching to National Police Headquarters at Area 30 in the city where they will deliver their petition.

The demonstrators started marching from Lilongwe Community Ground.

On Tuesday, the HRDC told police to arrest the officers by Wednesday but the law enforcers argued that they were still investigating the allegations.

HRDC is the grouping that has also been leading demonstrations aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to step down from her position accusing her of mishandling May 21 elections.

