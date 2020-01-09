Female workers accuse Salima Sugar Company bosses of demanding sex

Women at the Salima Sugar Company have accused their Asian managers of coercing them into having sex.

The Malawian women have claimed that the bosses ask for sex from women seeking employment and from female workers they demand sex in exchange for favours.

At least five women told the local media that women who reject the managers’ demand for sex are sometimes forced to resign due to harsh working conditions

“Life is never easy for ladies in that company. But we choose to suffer in silence because we have nowhere to go,” said one of the female employees.

The Asian managers have also been accused of racially abusing Malawian employees with male employees mostly being the target of the racist abuse.

Commenting on the allegations, an estate manager at the company identified as Mr Rahan said the workers who are complaining are incompetent and are trying to seek sympathy from the publish.

On his part, company secretary, Dr Charles Thupi, at the company’s Head Office in Lilongwe said he had not received any complaints from the workers.

He added that the labourers at the factory in Salima are managed by another called Madison Holdings Limited hence it was doubtful that the Asian managers were involved in the malpractices.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU) has asked government to investigate the allegations and prosecute the culprits.

Salima Sugar Company is owned by the Malawi Government (40 percent) and Aum Sugar Company (60 percent.)

The company grows sugarcane and also buys cane from small scale producers and use it to produce sugar.

Advertisements

Advertisements