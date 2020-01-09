Over 20 houses damaged by floods

Floods have damaged over 20 houses at Ndakwera in Chikwawa district.

The junction between Lengwe and Ndakwera areas has also been cut off following the flooding of Nkombezi River.

Councillor for Bwabwali ward General Bede said 60 households have been affected in the area. He added that water has also washed away crops such as maize, millet, and sorghum in villages of Kampani, Nyampeba and Thimba villages.

“We are asking Government and other NGOs to assist these people with basic needs for them to survive,” said Bede.

Commenting on the matter, Chikwawa District Commissioner Ali Phiri said his office is verifying the number of the victims .

The floods have hit the area at a time farmers in the district are complaining of fall armyworms that have devastated their crops.

