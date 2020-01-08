Criminals tamper with grave of person with albinism in Mulanje

Criminals in Mulanje district have tampered with the grave of a 2-year-old boy with albinism.

The boy was buried on December 7, 2019, after suffering from malaria.

Community members who passed by the graveyard while coming from a maize garden noticed that the grave had been tampered with and they informed the bereaved family and the village head who then reported to police.

In an interview with Malawi24, spokesperson for Mulanje Police Station, Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira said it is true that the graveyard was tampered with.

“After the report, police officers visited the scene and observed that the coffin was intact since the grave was sealed with concrete,” said Ngwira.

He added that investigations are underway to trace and arrest the suspects.

