Mutharika receives letters of credence from five ambassadors

President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday received letters of credence from five ambassadors at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The Malawi leader received letters from the Japanese ambassador based in Lilongwe, the Russian envoy based in Zimbabwe, an ambassador from the Republic of Philippines based in Kenya, a diplomat from the Islamic of Republic of Iran based in Tanzania and an ambassador from the Kingdom of Thailand based in the Republic of South Africa.

Speaking with reporters, ambassador of Thailand to Malawi Komate Kamalanavin commended the good relationship between his country and Malawi.

Kamalanavin said that they are advanced in agri-business and are interested in creating partnerships with the country more especially in fish farming which is going to improve the living standards of Malawians.

“We would strengthen this relationship that is between Malawi and our country to move forward with agri-business and improve the economy of our countries. The main beneficiaries will be Malawians,” he explained.

On his part, Japanese ambassador Satoshi Iwakiri stressed on the need to improve infrastructure development.

Recently, Mutharika also received letter of credence from Zimbabwe’s High Commissioner to Malawi Hilda Suka Mafudza.

