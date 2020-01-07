Thyolo Police distribute sunscreen lotion to persons with albinism

Thyolo police in conjunction with a non-governmental organization on Monday donated sunscreen lotion to persons with albinism in the district.

Speaking soon after presenting the lotion, Thyolo police station officer senior superintendent James Nalima thanked the Epicepsy Foundation for the good gesture they have shown towards people with albinism.

“This initiative is powerful and worth to be appreciated, and as a police we are ready to work together with any institution or organization which supports protection of people with albinism in any form,” said Nalima.

Nalima further urged organizations and well-wishers to take an example of what the foundation has done.

He also advised the beneficiaries to utilize the donation with the intended purposes.

Speaking earlier, one of the beneficiaries Sefasi Manduka of Heleman Village in the area of T/A Nkhwethemule thanked the security provider through government for the lotion.

“Now with the tireless support that different individuals, organizations as well as institutions gave us, we feel well protected and talking on this donation, it will assist us to be able to control heat from direct sunlight. I really appreciate it,” Manduka said.

In his remarks, Village Headman Ndalama of senior chief Nchilamwera thanked government for the help and also vowed to protect the right to life of people with albinism, saying that anyone found violating rights of these people will face the law.

The donation was made in support by the Epicepsy Foundation and over 20 people with albinism received the donation.

