Students transferred to other schools as Chikwawa Secondary renovates hostels

Female students at Chikwawa Secondary School have been transferred to other schools to pave way for the rehabilitation of girls’ hostels at the institution.

A source at the school said females who are in Forms One and Three have been allocated places at Bangula, Ngabu and Chapananga Secondary Schools for this term.

However, students who already live near the secondary school have been allowed to be operating as day scholars.

“Boys will still be learning at the school this term,” said the source

Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Lindiwe Chide confirmed the development in an interview.

She said that the move will give opportunity for smooth rehabilitation works. She added that the rehabilitation works are expected to be completed before the start of next term.

