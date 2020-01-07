Lightning kills man in Kasungu

A 40-year-old man has died in Kasungu after being struck by lightning.

The incident occurred on January 3, 2019 at Engineers Battalion Farm.

Kasungu Police Station Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza identified the deceased as Joseph Kamwendo.

Namwaza said that on the day Kamwendo and his friends were doing piecework at Engineers Battalion Farm.

Heavy rain later started which prompted Kamwendo to seek shelter under a tree within the field. While he was under the tree, lightning struck him.

“Later in the evening, his friends went to their respective homes without knowing what had happened to Kamwendo,” said Namwaza.

His body was found on January 4, 2020 under the tree where he had sought refuge.

Postmortem showed that he died due to suffocation.

Joseph Kamwendo hailed from Kapoli village, traditional authority Njombwa in Kasungu district.

